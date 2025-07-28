The young Eagles participate in U18 Premier League South, the top level of U18 football for Category 1 clubs in the country, which is regionalised into northern and southern sections.

Palace will play 28 games against 14 sides in the division, home and away. Birmingham City and Ipswich Town have both gained Category 1 status ahead of the new season, bringing the total number of clubs in U18 Premier League South to 15.

Last season, Palace recorded a sixth-place finish in the league, with a notable number of scholars participating in each game and getting valuable experience as young footballers.

They will be looking to finish as high as possible this time around, while also competing in the U18 Premier League Cup and the prestigious FA Youth Cup. Should Palace win the U18 Premier League South, they would face the winners of the northern section to decide the overall winner.

Palace’s first game of the campaign sees them travel to face Birmingham City on Saturday, 16th August (KO: 11:00 BST), while their first home game will follow a week later against Chelsea on Saturday, 23rd August (11:00 BST).

The full 2025/26 fixture list is detailed below.

Please note that all fixtures are subject to change.