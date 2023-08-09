The Premier League Cup is an Under-21 cup competition adopts the UEFA Champions League format to bring extra competitiveness to the Games Programme.

The competition sees 32 clubs split into eight groups of four teams. Clubs from Premier League 2 and from the Professional Development League will face each other home and away, with the top two going through to the knockout stages.

Indeed, Birmingham City and Ipswich Town are both Category 2 sides which compete in the Professional Development League, one tier below that of Palace and Middlesbrough.

They, along with the travel required for the away fixtures, will be a tough test for Darren Powell’s side, which narrowly missed out on the knock-out stage by two points last season.

Details of the fixtures are outlined below.

Middlesbrough U21s v Crystal Palace U21s

Friday, 15th September 2023

Bishop Auckland FC

19:00 BST

Birmingham City U21s v Crystal Palace U21s

Friday, 6th October 2023

St Andrew’s Stadium

19:00 GMT

Crystal Palace U21s v Ipswich Town U21s

Friday, 10th November 2023

VBS Community Stadium

19:00 GMT

Crystal Palace U21s v Middlesbrough U21s

Monday, 11th December 2023

VBS Community Stadium

19:00 GMT

Crystal Palace U21s v Birmingham City U21s

Monday, 22nd January 2024

VBS Community Stadium

19:00 GMT

Ipswich Town U21s v Crystal Palace U21s

Monday, 5th February 2024

Needham Market FC

19:00 GMT

Please note that all fixtures are subject to change. Details of ticket and stream information will be announced in due course.

The Premier League Cup isn’t the only competition that Palace U21s are competing in this season, they are also in a newly restructured Premier League 2 and they will also be travelling to face League One and League Two opposition in the EFL Trophy.

Watch the U21s' first fixture of the new campaign against Manchester United LIVE on Palace TV+ - click here for more information.