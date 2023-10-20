The game, scheduled to take place on Saturday, 21st October at 10:30 BST, will no longer take place this weekend. The match was due to be shown live on Palace TV+.
A rearranged time for the fixture will be confirmed in due course.
Crystal Palace Under-18s’ Premier League Cup fixture against Newcastle United has been postponed due to adverse weather conditions affecting travel.
