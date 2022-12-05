The kick-off time has changed but the date remains the same, and the game will be shown live on Sky Sports.

Supporters should however note that the kick-off time remains subject to change, dependant on League Cup results.

If Liverpool do not progress to the League Cup fifth round and Bournemouth or Manchester City progress to the League Cup final, Palace v Liverpool will move to 17:30 on the same day, and remain live on Sky Sports.

Match details

Crystal Palace v Liverpool

Saturday, 25th February

19:45 GMT*

Selhurst Park

Sky Sports

Ticket details for this match will be shared in due course.

* Subject to League Cup results