Palace will welcome Saints to Selhurst Park for a 12:30 GMT kick-off in just their second game of the new year.

It will be the two Premier League sides' first involvement in this season's FA Cup, with Palace reaching the 2021/22 semi-final and Southampton getting to the quarter-finals. The two teams last played in the competition in 2016, when Palace won 2-1 and eventually reached the final.

More recently Odsonne Edouard helped to secure victory when the south coast outfit travelled to SE25 in the league, scoring the only goal in a 1-0 win.

Match details

Crystal Palace v Southampton

Saturday, 7th January

12:30 GMT

FA Cup

Selhurst Park

Ticket details for the FA Cup game will be announced in due course.