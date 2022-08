The game will now kick-off at 20:15 BST (rather than 19:30) on Tuesday, 18th October 2022.

This date is the same as originally scheduled.

Crystal Palace v Wolves

Tuesday, 18th October 2022

Selhurst Park

20:15 BST

Amazon Prime Video

Tickets for the clash are on sale now to Season Ticket and Season Ticket+ holders, and all 22/23 Members at Category C prices. You can buy yours here now, or grab a Membership from £25 here.

The game will also be shown live on Amazon Prime Video.

You can view all Palace fixtures here.