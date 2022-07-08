Dean Davenport’s side will open the 22/23 season with a trip to London to face London City Lionesses, before welcoming Coventry United Women at home.

The campaign then continues to unfold facing Birmingham City Women away on 11th September then host newly promoted Southampton FC Women on 18th September.

Palace are back on the road shortly after facing Blackburn Rovers Women on 25th September and after a break will host Sunderland on the 16th October.

The campaign concludes in dramatic fashion in the South London Derby, with Palace taking the short trip to face Charlton Athletic Women.

You can find the full fixture list below and you can sync it to your calendar!

The Barclays Women’s Championship have introduced digital calendar syncing platform allowing fans to add their club’s fixtures to their Google/Outlook/Apple/etc calendars. CLICK HERE to sync the Palace fixtures to your calendar.

Alternatively, you can click HERE to download the fixtures as an image.