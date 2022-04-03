The evening will again be hosted with a live crowd after remote events in 2020 and 2021, and we're delighted to welcome supporters back to Boxpark.

We'll also broadcast the full ceremony live for Palace TV+ subscribers. You can find full details below.

The awards night will kick-off at 17:00 with pre-event entertainment from DJ Jay Knox and presenter Rob Thornton.

Then, at 19:00 we'll enter the awards part of the evening, with the first-team squad and staff present as we announce:

Crystal Palace F.C. Player of the Season 2021/22

Crystal Palace F.C. Players' Player of the Season 2021/22

Crystal Palace F.C. Women's Player of the Season 2021/22

Crystal Palace F.C. Young Player of the Season 2021/22

Crystal Palace F.C. Goal of the Season 2021/22

Crystal Palace F.C. U18 Player of the Season 2021/22

Crystal Palace F.C. U23 Player of the Season 2021/22

Crystal Palace F.C. Moment of the Season 2021/22 voted for on socios.com

Chairman's Award for Outstanding Contribution

PFA Community Champion awards

Attend in person

Croydon Boxpark

Tuesday, May 10th

17:00-20:00 (approx.)

The awards night will take place at Croydon Boxpark, just outside East Croydon station.

Supporters must book tickets in advance to attend this event, however all tickets are free. Please note, Boxpark requires attendees to book tickets but cannot guarantee entry if capacity is reached. We strongly urge all attendees to arrive well before the event begins to ensure the best chance of securing entry.

All supporters can book up to two non-guaranteed entry tickets each by clicking here now. You must first enter the code ‘SUPERPATVIEIRA’ after clicking the link.

Attendees are asked to arrive via the entrance closest to East Croydon station as early as possible.