The Eagles return to action against Fulham at Selhurst Park on Monday, 26th December (15:00 GMT), with the game broadcast on Amazon Prime.

Patrick Vieira and co. will travel to the south coast for the New Year's Eve fixture against Bournemouth, kicking off at 15:00 GMT.

Then it’s midweek football under the lights back at Selhurst Park, with Tottenham Hotspur making the short trip to south London on Wednesday, 4th January (20:00 GMT) broadcast live on Sky Sports.

Palace v Fulham

Monday, 26th December

15:00 GMT

Selhurst Park

Amazon Prime

Bournemouth v Palace

Saturday, 31st December

15:00 GMT

Vitality Stadium

Live audio commentary on Palace TV+

Palace v Tottenham