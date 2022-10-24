The Eagles return to action against Fulham at Selhurst Park on Monday, 26th December (15:00 GMT), with the game broadcast on Amazon Prime.
Patrick Vieira and co. will travel to the south coast for the New Year's Eve fixture against Bournemouth, kicking off at 15:00 GMT.
Then it’s midweek football under the lights back at Selhurst Park, with Tottenham Hotspur making the short trip to south London on Wednesday, 4th January (20:00 GMT) broadcast live on Sky Sports.
Palace v Fulham
- Monday, 26th December
- 15:00 GMT
- Selhurst Park
- Amazon Prime
Bournemouth v Palace
- Saturday, 31st December
- 15:00 GMT
- Vitality Stadium
- Live audio commentary on Palace TV+
Palace v Tottenham
- Wednesday, 4th January
- 20:00 GMT
- Selhurst Park
- Sky Sports