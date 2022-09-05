By virtue of their impressive finish in the Premier League 2 last season, Paddy McCarthy’s Development side will take part in the competition, which is returning this season after a two-year hiatus during the COVID pandemic.

The Eagles have been drawn against PSG, Hertha Berlin, Dinamo Zagreb and SC Braga, with all games to take place in south London.

Potential ticketing and broadcast details will be confirmed in due course.

Palace v Hertha Berlin

Tuesday, 6th September

Champion Hill, Dulwich

19:00 BST

Palace v PSG

Wednesday, 28th September

TBC

19:00 BST

Palace v Dinamo Zagreb

Wednesday, 14th December

TBC

19:00 GMT

Palace v SC Braga