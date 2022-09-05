By virtue of their impressive finish in the Premier League 2 last season, Paddy McCarthy’s Development side will take part in the competition, which is returning this season after a two-year hiatus during the COVID pandemic.
The Eagles have been drawn against PSG, Hertha Berlin, Dinamo Zagreb and SC Braga, with all games to take place in south London.
Potential ticketing and broadcast details will be confirmed in due course.
Palace v Hertha Berlin
- Tuesday, 6th September
- Champion Hill, Dulwich
- 19:00 BST
Palace v PSG
- Wednesday, 28th September
- TBC
- 19:00 BST
Palace v Dinamo Zagreb
- Wednesday, 14th December
- TBC
- 19:00 GMT
Palace v SC Braga
- Wednesday, 8th February
- TBC
- 19:00 GMT