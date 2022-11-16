Palace will take on Newcastle United at Selhurst Park on Saturday, 21st January, with the game kicking off at 17:30 GMT and broadcast live on Sky Sports.
The Eagles travel to Chelsea on Saturday, 14th January, with the game remaining as a 15:00 GMT kick-off.
As previously announced, Patrick Vieira’s side also host Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday, 4th January (20:00 GMT).
Chelsea v Palace
- Saturday, 14th January
- 15:00 GMT
- Stamford Bridge
- Live audio commentary on Palace TV+
Palace v Newcastle
- Saturday, 21st January
- 17:30 GMT
- Selhurst Park
- BT Sport