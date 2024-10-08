With the Eagles trailing at Stamford Bridge, Eze lit up the London derby at the beginning of the month, taking advantage when Chelsea could only half-clear his inventive set-piece routine to the edge of the box.

Cheick Doucouré’s initial effort was blocked out to Eze – who took a touch towards the edge of the box, and swept a wonderful, arcing finish into the top corner, leaving Roberto Sanchez grasping at thin air.

The goal inspired a Palace resurgence at Stamford Bridge, and inspired an impressive second-half performance in the eventual 1-1 draw.