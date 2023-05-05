His fantastic finish swept to the award, winning a whopping 57.5% of your votes. Jean-Philippe Mateta's last-gasp winner against Leicester City came in second (25.8%), while Hollie Olding's stunning effort into the top corner earned her third place (8.6%).

The award completes a remarkable double for Eze, having been crowned the club's Player of the Month for his performances across April.

You can help the Palace man make it a hattrick by voting him as April's Premier League Player of the Month - just click HERE.