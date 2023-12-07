The forward convincingly won the majority of supporters’ votes following another goal-laden month.

Hughes kicked-off November with two goals away to Watford as a third minute opener and a header just before the break helped the team to a 3-0 victory.

The Wales international then moved into double figures in the league as she bagged at brace at Selhurst Park against Southampton with two goals either side of the break.

Hughes ended the month as she started with a goal against Watford as she sealed her team’s 3-0 victory over the Golden Girls in the Continental Tyres League Cup.

Hughes received 64.3% of the supporters’ votes, ahead of second-placed Lexi Potter (12.5%) and third-placed Aimee Everett (11.3%).