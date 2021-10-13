Jedinak's addition caps a stellar squad of former Eagles, managed by legendary boss Alan Smith.

Fan favourite Darren Ambrose, Andrew Johnson and Julian Speroni return, while current members of the backroom staff return to their playing days with Shaun Derry and Rob Quinn set to feature.

The Generation Cup in association with Fruitflow + Omega3 is a special tournament to commemorate the 150th anniversary of the FA Cup, featuring nine clubs who can trace their history to the earliest days of football.

Crystal Palace were one of just four sides to take part in all six meetings to draw up the original 13 laws of association football and played in the first ever FA Cup in 1871, reaching the semi-finals. A clear link has been established with the professional club that was subsequently founded in 1905.

Palace will play two matches on Sunday 31st October, fittingly at Hitchin Town F.C. – our first ever opponent in the FA Cup in November 1871.

A Palace XI will first take on Maidenhead United at 12:30, followed by hosts Hitchin Town at 14:00, in two 60-minute matches. Should Palace progress, the finals will be played on March 13th, 2022, on the elite pitch at St George’s Park.

Clubs have been invited to enter a squad of 24 players for The Generation Cup. No more than five players aged under 40 can be on the pitch at one time and three players over 50 must be on at all times. Further announcements will be made in due course.

Ticket and broadcast details

The matches will be broadcast live via Palace TV+. You can find out more about the service and purchase your pass to watch by clicking here.