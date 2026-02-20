The young Eagles will travel to the Tottenham Hotspur Training Ground on Wednesday, 4th March, with kick-off scheduled for 12:00 GMT.

Palace booked their place in the last four thanks to a 3–1 victory over Peterborough United at the Idverde Training Ground. Josh Muwana broke the deadlock on the stroke of half-time, before Donte Martin’s quick-fire brace put the game beyond doubt.

Spurs, meanwhile, advanced with a 3–0 win against Bristol City, George Feeney struck early, Reiss Elliott-Parris added a second after sustained attacking pressure, and Oliver Boast netted his 10th U18 goal of the season shortly after the restart.

The winners will progress to the U18 Premier League Cup Final on Tuesday, 21st April 2026, with the showpiece fixture to be hosted at the drawn home club’s main stadium.