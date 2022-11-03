Earlier in the month Kitching also played every minute of games with Bristol City and Sunderland, and has been central in Palace sitting fourth after seven league outings.

Speaking with Palace TV having received the award, Kitching said: "I always want to do my best for the team and if that gets us three points and a win then even better. If I can get a clean sheet it’s a bonus for me and the defence. I think that poll went around every group chat in Yorkshire to get the votes up!

"I’ve watched quite a few of that girl’s penalties, Beth Hepple, so I kind of had a bit of an idea where she was going to go. I went the right way and got a fingertip to it. I was fuming because the commentary said it hit the post, but I got a touch!

"I’ve really felt welcomed coming into this club, especially by the fans. Being nominated this week has showed me a lot how much they support and back each and every one of us. They’re amazing. They come to every single game."

The 'keeper joined the club in summer from Sheffield United, having previously represented Liverpool. You can find out more about her here.

