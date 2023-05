Kitching was ever-present as Palace picked up seven valuable points across four games, taking her tally to 23 appearances for the season.

It is the goalkeeper’s fourth Player of the Month award of the season, capping a remarkable campaign as Palace Women finished fifth in the Championship. She also won the public vote in October, January and March.

Kitching earned 38% of your vote, with Molly-Mae Shape finishing second with 29.1% and Aimee Everett in third with 18.4%.