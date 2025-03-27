The England international was in outstanding form to keep his ninth Premier League clean sheet of the season at Selhurst Park earlier this month.

In the 60th minute of the match, after racing on the outside of his defender, Delap fired a powerful strike towards the near top corner which Henderson sprung up sharply to turn behind for a corner kick.

Henderson’s heroics proved crucial on the day, paving the way for Ismaïla Sarr to go and score the only goal of the game late on, securing three points.