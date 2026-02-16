The fixture, originally scheduled for Wednesday, 21st January, was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch. It has now been rearranged for this Wednesday (19:00 GMT), setting up a decisive final Group B encounter.

With every other side having completed their four matches, the qualification picture will be settled in south London.

Valencia sit on nine points from four games, while Mönchengladbach are level on nine points with one match remaining – this one.

For Palace, the equation is simple: only victory will give Darren Powell’s side a chance of progressing to the knockout stages. Goal difference is likely to prove decisive, meaning a win by two goals or more would significantly strengthen the young Eagles’ hopes. Anything less than three points would bring their International Cup campaign to an end.

Palace head into the clash in strong form. After opening their European campaign with a narrow 1-0 defeat to Valencia, they responded with an impressive 3-1 victory over Juventus, racing into a commanding first-half lead through Adler Nascimento, Seb Williams and Benji Casey.

A late Juventus goal set up a tense finale, but a heroic goal-line block from George King ensured a deserved win.

That momentum continued with a thrilling 3-2 triumph over FC Nordsjælland. Dylan Reid struck first after reacting quickest to his blocked free-kick, Casey coolly lifted the ball over the ‘keeper to double the advantage, and Reid added a third from the penalty spot.

Despite late pressure – including a stoppage-time effort from Hjalte Rasmussen – Palace held firm to keep their qualification hopes alive.