The safety of our supporters, players, staff and officials is our number one priority, and we are working extremely closely with the Premier League and our safety advisory group, alongside government guidance - to ensure that safety requirements are met in order to keep everyone as safe as possible.

All current Season Ticket holders and Members are strongly advised to read this update that summarises the necessary changes you can expect, and also a new Code of Conduct that can be found HERE.

Season Ticket holders should also read these key details for entry to Selhurst Park on Saturday, including a detailed FAQ on digital match tickets, by clicking HERE.

Keeping everyone safe

All supporters must continue to follow COVID public health guidelines to prevent the spread of the virus - click HERE.

Do not attend any match if you have tested positive for COVID-19, have any symptoms of COVID-19 (a high temperature, a new, continuous cough or a loss or change to your sense of smell or taste), someone you live with has symptoms or has tested positive, or you've been told you've been in contact with someone who tested positive and asked to self-isolate. If you are able to, we advise supporters to take a lateral flow test.

The Premier League have advised that supporters should be prepared to have their COVID status checked at every ground from the start of the season (double vaccinated, natural immunity or verified test). Whilst we are not intending to ask for evidence of supporters COVID status at Selhurst Park as things stand, this may change at any point, and it may be a mandatory requirement from 1st October.

The NHS Covid Pass app enables supporters to show their COVID status - find out more HERE.

We are working with the Premier League to establish the least disruptive way of enforcing full checks should our policy change, or this becomes a mandatory requirement.

Face masks must be worn at all times in Selhurst Park entrances, turnstiles, and concourses unless eating or drinking.

When in your seat, wearing a face mask is your personal choice.

Please observe social distancing measures where possible whilst around the ground and concourses.

Please wash or sanitise your hands regularly.

Please be respectful of others.

We anticipate that all Premier League clubs will follow the same or similar procedures from the start of this coming season so Palace supporters who intend to travel to away matches will need to familiarise themselves with the individual policies and procedures in place at each stadium in advance.

For any further queries, check out the Premier League's FAQs HERE.