In his first season at Under-18s level, Adams-Collman made 23 appearances and notched two assists. Last season, he featured in all but one of the games for the U18s - playing 27 times, scoring his first ever goal at Academy level and assisting once.

Adams-Collman will now be a part of Darren Powell’s Under-21s setup, ahead of the 2025/26 campaign.

Upon signing his pro deal, Adams-Collman said: “It’s a surreal moment for me, I’ve been working towards this ever since I joined the club and I’m really excited to see where I can go now.”