He will join up with Ian Baraclough’s side ahead of their UEFA Nations League group games against Kosovo and Greece.

After joining the Eagles from Larne F.C. in August, the 21-year-old centre-back has featured in every game for Paddy McCarthy’s Under-21s side so far this season.

Balmer made over 40 appearances across all competitions for Larne in their successful 2021/22 campaign, which saw them secure a Europa Conference League play-off spot.

Earlier in his career, Balmer featured heavily for Ballymena United. He became a mainstay in the team after making his debut at 16-years-old in the 2016/17 season, and helped them finish runners-up in the 2018/19 Northern Ireland Premiership.

Prior to his first call-up to the Northern Ireland senior side, he has also made 17 appearances at international level for Northern Ireland Under-19s and Under-21s.

All times BST.

Northern Ireland

Saturday, 24th September: Northern Ireland 2-1 Kosovo (Balmer was an unused substitute)

Tuesday, 27th September: Greece 3-1 Northern Ireland (Balmer was an unused substitute)

