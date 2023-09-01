The fixture will take place at Old Trafford on Tuesday, 26th September, kicking off at 20:00 BST. It will be shown live in the UK on Sky Sports.

The match marks Palace’s first against Manchester United in the League Cup since a famous fifth-round victory at Old Trafford in November 2011.

On that occasion, a Darren Ambrose wondergoal and a Glenn Murray header saw the Eagles – then in the Championship – eliminate their hosts after extra time.

This season, should the initial 90 minutes end in a draw, the match will go straight to penalty kicks, with extra-time not used until the semi-finals.

Ticketing details will be released across cpfc.co.uk, the official Palace app and our social media channels in due course.

