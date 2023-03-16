The centre-back’s outstanding recent form for Palace has been recognised by England manager Gareth Southgate, ahead of the Three Lions’ first two Group C fixtures.

Guéhi will be hoping to add to his three senior international caps when England face Italy in Naples on Thursday, 23rd March (19:45 GMT kick-off), before hosting Ukraine at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, 26th March (17:00).

The defender played for England from Under-16 to Under-21 level, captaining the youth team and winning the Under-17 World Cup. He made his senior debut on the same night as Tyrick Mitchell, helping the Three Lions beat Switzerland 2-1 in March 2022.

Guéhi was last called up by England in September 2022, but did not feature in the Three Lions’ final World Cup squad. He joins regular centre-back partner Joachim Andersen in receiving international recognition this week.

You can track how Palace players perform in the upcoming international break right here.