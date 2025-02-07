The England international put the seal on a 2-0 win at Leicester City midway through the month with a brilliantly-taken finish from a set-piece.

With Jean-Philippe Mateta – whose individual effort away to West Ham United ran Guéhi’s goal close in the voting – having already given Palace the lead at the King Power Stadium, Guéhi sealed the win for his side with an emphatic volley from Ebere Eze’s clever clipped free-kick.

“Thank you very much for voting for my goal against Leicester,” Guéhi smiled, speaking to Palace TV. “It means a lot – thank you!

“All my other goals have been tap-ins or something!”

Guéhi secured 34.6% of fans’ votes, with Mateta’s effort at West Ham running it close with 32.2%.

Chuks Okoli’s brilliant lob for Palace Under-18s, also against the Hammers, came third with 16% of your votes.