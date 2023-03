The attacking midfielder is enjoying an outstanding campaign in red and blue, and took his league assists tally up to five – a figure bettered by only six other Premier League players – with the pass for Eberechi Eze’s goal against Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Olise was also voted by Palace supporters as Mukuru Man of the Match in Saturday's 0-0 draw against Liverpool following a display of both excellent invention and defensive diligence.