The match, postponed due to Palace's participation in the FA Cup quarter-final, will take place on Wednesday, 20th April at 19:45 BST.

Details of Palace's postponed away game with Everton (scheduled for Saturday, April 16th, the weekend of the cup semi-finals) have not yet been confirmed. The new Newcastle date sits three days before Palace's home game with Leeds United.

Ticket details for this game will be released shortly across cpfc.co.uk, the official Palace app and our social media channels.

The last time Palace faced the Magpies ended in a 1-1 draw, with Callum Wilson cancelling out Christian Benteke's opener. The last game at St James' Park ended 2-1 to the south Londoners, with Jaïro Riedewald and Gary Cahill the scorers.