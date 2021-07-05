The Spurs match at Selhurst Park will now kick-off at 12:30 BST on Saturday, September 11th. It was previously scheduled for 15:00 the same day.

Palace's home clash with Brighton has been moved to 20:00 BST on Monday, September 27th. It was previously scheduled for 15:00 BST on Saturday, 25th September.

Both games will be shown live on TV: Spurs will be on BT Sport and Brighton on Sky Sports.

Government guidelines permitting, ticketing information for these matches will be shared across cpfc.co.uk, the official app and across the club's social media channels shortly.

