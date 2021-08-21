The app allows supporters to apply Palace-themed digital face paint in augmented reality via their smartphone or tablet. Supporters can then record videos of themselves and their friends and family to share on social media.

The digital face paints come in a variety of designs, helping you to rep the colours in another unique way.

Facebank are also planning updates where supporters can experiment with cutting edge animated 3D which will replicate the likeness of their Palace heroes.

Fan Of The Match is available on Android and iOS devices – you can download it here!

Be sure to keep your eyes peeled for future promotions and competitions featuring the Fan Of The Match by Facebank app.