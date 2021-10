The season kicks-off for the Eagles on Sunday, 29th August against the Vixens, and concludes on Sunday, 1st May at Sheffield United.

London derbies await against Charlton Athletic, with Dean Davenport’s side playing hosts on Sunday, 14th November, and making the trip across on Sunday, 27th March.

The run-in sees Palace host Blackburn and Watford, before the final day trip to Sheffield to round off the 21/22 season.

Check out the full fixture list below!