In a statement, the Premier League said: "Premier League fixtures will resume this weekend after a pause to the season as a mark of respect following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

"Seven of the 10 Premier League fixtures this weekend will be played, with three games postponed due to events surrounding The Queen’s funeral."

They confirmed that Brighton v Palace, due to be played on Saturday 17th at 15:00, remains postponed. The match was postponed earlier in the week due to planned industrial action.

The Premier League have since said: "Following extensive consultation with clubs, police, local Safety Advisory Groups and other relevant authorities, there was no other option but to postpone.

"The Premier League would like to thank the UK Football Policing Unit and other police forces across the country, as well as our broadcast partners, for their support during this process, and will continue to liaise with them ahead of the weekend."

Details of the rearranged Brighton match will be shared across cpfc.co.uk, the official app and our social media channels.

Ticket holders are reminded to retain their tickets in the meantime and once a new date has been confirmed you will be able to request a refund if you are unable to attend. Full details on how to request a refund will be issued in due course.