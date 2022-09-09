At a meeting this morning, Premier League clubs paid tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. To honour her extraordinary life and contribution to the nation, and as a mark of respect, this weekend’s Premier League match round will be postponed, including Monday evening’s game.

Richard Masters, Premier League Chief Executive, said: “We and our clubs would like to pay tribute to Her Majesty’s long and unwavering service to our country. As our longest-serving monarch, she has been an inspiration and leaves behind an incredible legacy following a life of dedication.

“This is a tremendously sad time for not just the nation but also for the millions of people around the world who admired her, and we join together with all those in mourning her passing.”

Further updates regarding Premier League fixtures during the period of mourning will be provided in due course.

---

Patrick Vieira’s press conference scheduled for Friday 9th September, all FA Women’s Championship and all Academy matches have also been postponed.

Ticket holders for Palace v Manchester United are asked to retain their tickets in the meantime and once a new date has been confirmed you will be able to request a refund if you are unable to attend. Full details on how to request a refund will be issued in due course.

Supporters who purchased advance train tickets for the match have until 18:00 BST on Saturday, 10th September to amend when they travel or receive a rail travel voucher which can be used on any future journey or purchase within 12 months. More information can be found here.