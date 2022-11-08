The final match round of the campaign will be played on Sunday, 19th May 2024, when all games will kick off simultaneously as usual.

The season schedule returns to normal following the COVID-19 pandemic and the Qatar 2022 World Cup, which provided disruption during the previous three seasons.

In keeping with commitments made to clubs this season to address the congested schedule across Christmas and New Year, no two rounds in this period will take place within 48 hours of each other. The schedule also provides for a return of the mid-season player break which will take place between 13th-20th January.