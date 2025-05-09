But it was likely his sensational display at Wembley which saw Sarr secure 35.0% of your votes – seeing off close competition from Ebere Eze (20.7%) and Daichi Kamada (15.1%) in your voting.

Upon collecting the NET88 Player of the Month trophy, Sarr told Palace TV: "Thank you! I'm very happy.

"Thank you to the fans. I work hard for the team every day, and I'm very happy to have this trophy.

"Let's go!"

