The Senegal forward secured his second Player of the Month trophy this season – having also won the award in December – hot on the heels of his brilliant breakaway brace, and assist for Ebere Eze, against Aston Villa at Wembley.
Sarr also played the full 90 minutes of Palace’s 2-1 win over Brighton & Hove Albion at Selhurst Park – a result which secured a first-ever top-flight league double over our traditional rivals – and registered another assist for Eze against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.