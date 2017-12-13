There are no fewer than seven Palace games to fit in over the festive period, so why not kill two birds with one stone – and sort your Christmas shopping with a trip to Selhurst Park?

If you’re stuck for ideas, we’ve got you covered from a stocking filler that won’t smash your festive budget to a main present that will be grabbing you headlines.

If the person you’re buying for loves Palace, then – trust us - they’ll love these presents!

To avoid turning up this Christmas without a present, make sure you order your gift before December 19th.

Christmas Jumper

For the work Christmas do, and the big day itself… grab yourself the limited edition Palace Christmas Jumper. With a Palace supporting penguin on the front, you’ll have no trouble getting in the festive spirit.

Palace Top Trumps

Featuring 30 Palace past and present legends, this is the perfect Palace stocking filler.

While away the hours over the festive period as you take on your family in this classic game, using the stats from some of the most memorable names from Palace’s history.

2018 Calendars

Be ready for the New Year with the 2018 calendar. Showcasing members of this year’s playing squad you’ll stay organised while looking at a different Palace hero each month. But that isn’t the only option, the club shop have you covered for whoever you’re buying for, with the Crystals 2018 calendar also available to purchase. If you’re a fan of the Crystals and cheerleading, this one is definitely for you.

Cap off 2017 with a choice of 32 hats

Keep warm on those long wintery away-days with this striped red and blue bobble knit hat, featuring a 1973 retro logo at the front. There are a choice of 32 knit hats & caps in the club shop - enough options to give a different hat to each of your family members and give you plenty of choice for each home game for the rest of the season.

Personalised replica shirt

Do you know the #1 Zaha fan, or know someone with an hilarious nick name? Then buy them any of the three available replica shirts personalised with their name on. Or maybe get them the replica Julian Speroni shirt to give to your better half, if they’re a keeper.

Membership to enable ticket purchase

Coming to Selhurst Park is already a good idea, but make it a great idea by purchasing a membership. With benefits such as priority home match tickets, 10% club shop discount and digital home match programmes included, you’d be mad to miss out on this offer especially with prices from only £15.

Half season ticket

Half season tickets are now available to be purchased, and remember, this is the best way to enjoy the action at Selhurst Park for the crucial Premier League run in.

Buying one of these guarantee’s your seat for the visits of Man City, Tottenham, Man Utd, Liverpool & arch rivals Brighton.

Palace Originals

Take the Palace brand to the streets with the ‘Palace Originals’ range. Suitable to wear to the football or out with friends. It’s the most fashionable way to show your support.

Crate of Palace Wine OR Ale

Would it really be Christmas without enjoying Palace wine over the festive period? Stock up on specially selected White & Red wine for the holidays – by our very own expert Stephen Browett, owner of Farr Vintners. Christmas Order cut off for this item is December 15th (outside M25) and December 18th (inside M25).

Hospitality

Splash the cash on a hospitality package for a loved one. Priced from £175 per person plus VAT with exceptional local cuisine and drinks, and the very best seats in the house.

And if you still can’t decide, you can always take the easy way out and buy gift cards for the Palace fan in your life to spend at the club shop or online!