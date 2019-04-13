However, even in the face of City's remarkable form and ability, the stats don't bode too negatively for the Eagles, with a win tomorrow meaning Palace earn a historic result.

Check out every stat and fact you need below for your pre-match pub-briefing.

Crystal Palace

Palace are looking to complete the top-flight double over City for the first time since 1972-73. The last team outside of the top six to beat the Citizens twice in the same Premier League season were Everton back in 2010-11.





Luka Milivojevic has scored 10 penalties in the league this season. Only Andrew Johnson (11 in 2004-05, also with Palace) has netted more from the spot in a single campaign.





A win tomorrow would be Palace's first consecutive league victories since December 2018, when the Eagles beat Leicester City and then the Citizens respectively.





Roy Hodgson's men have only failed to score in one of their last 13 games in the Premier League – the defeat to Spurs last week.





Palace have kept eight clean sheets at Selhurst Park in all competitions this season.





The Eagles' 11 wins after 33 games is their joint-highest total and they sit eight points higher up the table than at this stage last season.

Manchester City

City’s current record of 26 wins after 32 games in a top-flight campaign has only been bettered once in their history: 27 last season, when they went on to lift the title.





The Citizens themselves were the last side to complete the league double over the Premier League's reigning champions, beating Chelsea 1-0 both home and away last season.





They have lost two of their last eight league games against sides starting in the bottom half of the table, having lost just one of their previous 52 such games in the competition.





City boss Pep Guardiola has won 23 of his 27 Premier League matches against English managers (D3 L1), with his only such defeat coming against Roy Hodgson and in the reverse fixture earlier this season.





Sergio Aguero has scored 20 Premier League goals in London – only Wayne Rooney (30) has scored more when excluding goals for London clubs. However, Aguero is yet to score in his five appearances at Selhurst Park in the competition.





Guardiola is winless in his last two league meetings with Palace – he’s only ever had longer winless league runs against Everton (3) and Borussia Mönchengladbach (4) in his entire managerial career.

