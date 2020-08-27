The symmetrical styles for the red and blue home, white away and black third kit are fully stocked up and on sale via the online Club Shop or in our stores at Selhurst Park, Bromley and Croydon.

You can find further details about these stores below.

For supporters who pre-ordered their kits, deliveries are being dispatched now – and all orders placed in the UK will have been received by the end of the weekend.

Buy online now or get down to our stores!

Club Shops

Croydon Centrale: 10am-6pm (Mon-Sat), 11am-5pm (Sun)

Bromley Glades: 10am-6pm (Mon-Sat), 11am-5pm (Sun)

Selhurst: 9am-5:30pm (Mon-Sat), Closed (Sun)

Please note, safety measures are in place at our Club Shops and customers may be required to queue outside during busier periods.