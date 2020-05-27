Tuesday night saw us mark the 23-year anniversary of the 90 minutes from our play-off final against Sheffield United in 1997. Thankfully Hopkin was still looking to curl one.

We have another three memorable matches to be shown in full this week as part of our #RedAndBlueRewind. All of these will be free to watch on Palace TV and across our Facebook and YouTube channels - if you're wanting to watch the full game at a later date, they will remain on demand over on Palace TV.

Kickstarting our 2004 play-off run against Sunderland and West Ham United will be the first leg of our clash with the Black Cats.

The dates and times for these viewings can be found in the list below.

Full schedule - live on Palace TV, YouTube and Facebook: