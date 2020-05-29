A major reason as to why Dowie's side did sneak in, though, was down to Andy Johnson's 28 league goals that season. Therefore, it was fitting that the striker scored the winning goal in the 3-2 semi-final first leg victory over Sunderland at Selhurst Park.

When Kevin Kyle levelled the game at 2-2 in the 85th minute, all those associated with the famous red and blue feared the worse: the Black Cats had home advantage for a game that was deadlocked.

But with AJ and his magic hat, anything is possible - just two minutes later, the Palace icon added to Neil Shipperley and Danny Butterfield's goals to ensure Dowie's side went north three days later with a goal advantage.

You can enjoy the full match for free on Palace TV and the club's official Facebook and YouTube accounts at 8pm BST tonight!

Don't worry if you can't make the screening, though, as you will be able to relive the full game whenever you so wish over on Palace TV.