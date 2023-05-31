Approximately 94 percent of 22/23 Season Ticket holders have opted to return to Selhurst Park next season, a higher figure than ever before. We would like to thank all Season Ticket holders for their remarkable show of support.

For non-Season Ticket holders, the best way to ensure you can attend Selhurst Park is by purchasing a 23/24 Palace Membership, Members enjoy an exclusive window to access individual match tickets before everybody else.

23/24 Palace Memberships will go on sale in due course. Keep an eye on cpfc.co.uk and the club’s social media channels for further information.

Remember, those who were on the waiting list and didn't get a Season Ticket for 2023/24 will retain their place for next season, where they will be further forward in the queue

Will Hughes recently said of Palace’s home support: “The atmosphere at Selhurst is unique – it’s a big factor in what we are trying to create. It’s proper. I like the tight tunnel, it’s an old-school stadium. It creates an atmosphere.”

Fellow midfielder Jeffrey Schlupp observed: “Everyone knows how important the crowd is for us, especially at home. Every other team says it’s not a nice place to come to, which is how we want to keep it for them!”