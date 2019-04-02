The Market Place

Although it is deemed part of the British culture to enjoy a good queue, that was clearly a stereotype made up by someone who had never left a football match before. Therefore, avoid the mad rush for the trains at full-time and head to the Market Place; an area full of post-match entertainment including live music, Q&As and screens showing live games/match highlights.

Microbrewery

Beavertown, a local beer company, will brew their own blends. A pint of Aaron Wan-Beersaka may not be available to the Eagles but make sure you go Lucas Poura a pint of something different from your usual.

Our brand spanking new Beavertown Tottenham Microbrewery and Taproom has officially been opened by our Founder, Logan and Tottenham Hotspur Chairman, Daniel Levy! 💀💫Head over to our blog to read the full story https://t.co/YlGeMD5G7S pic.twitter.com/w64BnbJLB5— Beavertown Brewery (@BeavertownBeer) March 22, 2019

Club Museum

An appreciation for the beautiful game means even Palace fans can enjoy a trip through the football annals even if it doesn't centre around the red and blue of south London.

Wonder if their museum will mention the fact the Eagles have knocked the Lilywhites out of the FA Cup four times?

The Goal Line Bar

Go and take in a bit of history and grab a drink at the longest bar in Europe measuring at 65 metres (that's just shy of 33 Wayne Hennesseys).

It's Magic

What is this witchcraft?!

The way beer is poured at Tottenham’s new stadium is pretty genius... pic.twitter.com/5pA3ibvoSi— John Hunter Wilson (@jhunterwilson) March 25, 2019

Apparently, the 'Bottoms Up' cups reduce wastage from a beer keg down to 2% from 30% (a moment's silence for all those fallen pints over the years).

Cashless Environment

Be aware that once you enter the stadium there will be nowhere to spend cash, with all merchandise and food and drink kiosks strictly only accepting card payments.

South Stand

It is the largest single-tier stand in the UK but the 17,500 will still have their work cut out in trying to drown out the vocal travelling Palace contingent.

The South Stand at Tottenham's new stadium hosts 17,500 fans.



It's the largest single tier stand in Britain#COYS #SpursNewStadium pic.twitter.com/wiMMfkz4sp — bwin (@bwin) March 24, 2019

Old centre circle

Sure, we appreciate Palace fans won't be going out of their way to find the plaque on the floor that marks the old White Hart Lane centre spot, however, all football fans can appreciate a bit of nostalgia.

