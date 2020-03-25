Apart from essential travel, the UK is under strict guidelines to remain at home for the foreseeable future. In these testing times, support is needed, so if you or any other Utilita customers you know can download the My Utilita app it will allow you to top-up from the comfort of your own home.

For the not-so-tech-savvy, or if you just need help using the app, you can allow a relative or friend to top-up for you. They simply need to download the app - with your permission - and register using your account details. Don't worry, they can only top-up your meter for you if you're struggling to do so. This doesn't mean they can take over your account.

What's in the app?

Check your balance or latest bill

Top-up or make a payment

View your daily and weekly energy usage

Utilita are working hard to maintain their high levels of service during this period.

For more information on the MyUtilita app, visit www.utilita.co.uk/my-utilita