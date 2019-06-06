Below is the complete collection from the programme, which will hopefully inspire you to build your own LEGO figures for Andros Townsend's Goal of the Season wonder strike.

Madrid come to town

Back in 1963, Palace persuaded Real Madrid to come to SE25 for a friendly to mark the unveiling of their new floodlights. Francisco Gento and Johnny McNicholl exchanged pleasantries before the then-five-time European Cup winners ran out 4-3 winners.

Kember sparks promotion-clinching comeback

In 1969 Fulham visited Selhurst as Palace aimed to secure the win that would see them promoted to the top-flight for the first time. Trailing 2-0 at half time, this goal by Steve Kember was the first of three second half strikes that secured a dramatic victory.

Rogers squeezes past United

As the Eagles beat Manchester United 5-0 in 1972, Don Rogers netted the game’s standout goal when he poked the ball wide of Alex Stepney, ran around him the other way and struck home from the tightest of angles.

Promotion party

In 1979, a record 51,482 fans squeezed into Selhurst hoping to see Palace beat Burnley and secure top-flight promotion. David Swindlehurst netted the second goal to claim a 2-0 win, sparking this mass celebration from players and staff.

Top of the league

The 'Team of the Eighties’ zenith came in September 1979 of that year when this wondergoal from David Swindlehurst kicked off a 4-1 win against Ipswich Town that saw Palace top the First Division for the only time in their history.

Play-off success at Selhurst

After losing the first leg 3-1, Palace had to net three times at Selhurst Park in the Second Division play-off final second leg in 1989. Ian Wright netted the first before Eddie McGoldrick levelled the scores, and as extra-time drew to a close Wright scored again to clinch top-flight promotion.

Pardew sends Palace to Wembley

Villa Park hosted a seven-goal thriller in the FA Cup semi-final between the Eagles and Liverpool, with Alan Pardew scoring the deciding goal in the 19thminute of extra time to setup an FA Cup final clash against Manchester United.

The 1990 FA Cup Final

Geoff Thomas and Bryan Robson greet each other ahead of Palace’s first ever appearance in the FA Cup final in 1990. The game finished 3-3 after extra-time, but United won the replay 1-0.

Ian Wright scores in the cup final

With Palace 2-1 down in the 1990 FA Cup final against Manchester United, star striker Ian Wright was thrown into the fray off the bench after recovering from a broken leg. Within three minutes of his introduction, he scored this spectacular solo goal to make it 2-2 and even put the Eagles ahead in extra-time, but United would peg Wright’s team back and eventually win the replay.

Palace win ZDS

Geoff Thomas proudly holds aloft the Zenith Data Systems Cup, a final in which Thomas opened the scoring for the Eagles en route to a 4-1 over Everton. An Ian Wright brace either side of a John Salako goal meant the ZDS Cup came back to south London.

Hopkin looking to curl one

In the last minute of the 1997 Division One play-off final, Palace and Sheffield United were locked at 0-0, one swing of David Hopkin's right boot immortalised him in Eagles history as he netted from 30 yards to send his team into the Premier League.

Freedman saves the Eagles

In the final seconds of the 2000/01 season, Palace needed to beat Stockport County to avoid slipping into the third tier. With the scores locked at 0-0, the Eagles needed a hero and three minutes from time Dougie Freedman netted this dramatic goal to keep Palace up.

Johnson leads Palace to five

Back in 2002, Palace recorded one of their most iconic victories ever when they beat Steve Coppell’s Brighton 5-0. Helping himself to a hat-trick, Andy Johnson netted this flying header as his second and Palace’s third of the clash.

Shipperley clinches promotion

Palace faced off against West Ham United in the 2004 Division One play-off final inside Cardiff’s Millennium Stadium, and a tight affair was settled when Neil Shipperley tapped home from close range to promote the Eagles back in the Premier League.

The Great Escape

Palace headed to Hillsborough in May 2010 for a relegation match against Sheffield Wednesday. Against the odds, the Eagles pulled off a 2-1 win to remain in the Championship, sending their opponents into the third-tier.

Zaha at the double

Wilfried Zaha ensured Crystal Palace would go to Wembley after his two goals sank arch-rivals Brighton & Hove Albion to set up an all-London Championship play-off final against Watford.

Phillips' penalty secures Premier League return

Palace and Watford visited Wembley in May 2013 to determine who would reach the Premier League via the Championship play-off final. In extra-time, the Eagles won a spot-kick which former Hornet Kevin Phillips dispatched to clinch a first return to the top-flight since 2005.

Gayle deals serious blow to LFC title hopes

Three goals down against Liverpool in the 78thminute - fast-forward 10 minutes and Dwight Gayle’s second goal draws the Eagles level in heroic fashion!