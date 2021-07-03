Yellow away kits have been a staple for the club for many years, first emerging in the 1960s and playing a part in some of the most memorable occasions in our history on the road. This year’s design also features blue on the hems, collar and shoulders.

Talking about the return to yellow, Chairman Steve Parish commented: “Our yellow away kits have always been popular with our supporters and players. There have been many fine Palace performances whilst wearing yellow, and one of my favourite photos is of the team celebrating Premier League safety away at West Ham in April 2014 in front of our incredible supporters, who have always travelled in huge numbers to follow the team on the road. I can’t wait for away days to return this season.”

We can also confirm that the club’s sponsorship deal with leading global online gaming brand W88 has been extended for the 2021/22 season. The away kit will be worn by the first-team and throughout the Academy, whose shirts will again be sponsored by Utilita. The Women’s team will also wear the kit, with their front of shirt sponsor to be confirmed soon.

This stylish new kit is available now through the online Club Shop and is also in all three stores (Selhurst Park, Croydon and Bromley). To order online, click here now .