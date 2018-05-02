Issott was suspended from the role earlier this year while an investigation took place after a staff member made suggestions of poor practice. A comprehensive club investigation, in which Issott fully co-operated, has concluded and he is now able to return to his position.

Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish said:

“Gary is a valued member of staff at Crystal Palace and I am delighted that he is returning to the Academy. The welfare of our young players is our number one priority and it was important that we held a full investigation and that the safeguarding framework for the club has proved effective. The families of boys under our charge need to have complete confidence in the work we do here”.

Gary Issott said:

“I am very much looking forward to resuming my work at the Academy and helping to develop the next generation of players for Crystal Palace Football Club. I will continue to work with everyone at the Club to ensure that our Academy delivers the highest safeguarding standards”.