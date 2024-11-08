Centre-back Seán Grehan has been called-up to represent the Republic of Ireland U21s for two friendlies against Sweden ahead of their 2027 UEFA European U21 Championship Qualifiers.

This selection is based on players that will be eligible for the tournament - those born in 2004 or later. Making Killian Phillips and Tayo Adaramola, who were part of the previous side, ineligible. Franco Umeh misses out due to injury.

Grehan reunites with Jim Crawford and the U21s after missing out on the previous outing due to injury.

Winger Jesse Derry has been called-up to represent the Three Lions in their 2025 UEFA U19 European Championship qualifying campaign in November, as they travel to Bulgaria for the first qualifying round.

Will Antwi’s team will face the group hosts Bulgaria, Lithuania and Belgium in their group, with only the top two teams guaranteed a place in the Elite Round phase.

This is the first time Derry has been with the England U19s squad, after performing well for the U18s and U17s on previous occasions.

Seán Grehan - Republic of Ireland Under-21s

Thursday, 14th November: Republic of Ireland v Sweden (12:00)

Sunday, 17th November: Republic of Ireland v Sweden (14:00)

Jesse Derry - England Under-19s