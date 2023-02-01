Naouirou Ahamada is a Crystal Palace and Premier League player – and so he is now available for selection in Fantasy Premier League!

The 20-year-old Midfielder will start with an in-game price of £4.5m – but if he picks up where he left off with VfB Stuttgart, that could prove a sharp bit of business indeed.

A box-to-box midfielder by trade, Ahamada has demonstrated plenty of quality in the final third for Die Roten this season, scoring with sharp finishes against RB Leipzig (from outside the box) and VfL Bochum.

The midfielder also picked up a brace of incisive assists in his last match against TSG Hoffenheim, including a clever through-ball for Serhou Guirassy to equalise early in the second-half.

What’s more, Ahamada has played the penultimate pass before a Stuttgart goal five times this season – a total bettered in the Bundesliga only by Eintracht Frankfurt’s Mario Götze.

The midfielder has also attained a 90.2% pass completion rate and a total of 1210 intensive runs so far this season – the 14th and 13th best respective totals in the division.