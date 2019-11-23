Summary

Kick-off is 3pm

The Fanzone is open from 12pm

Home turnstiles open from 1:30pm for all general admission areas of the stadium

Opening times across the stadium can be found below

Travelling by public transport is highly recommended

Large bags are not permitted

Selhurst Park's food and drink outlets are cashless – bring your card

Programme sellers now accept cards - grab your copy from vendors in and around the stadium

You must upgrade any junior tickets to adult if an adult intends on using them and supporters are reminded not to buy from touts

Report anti-social behaviour by texting 07507 477 669

Additional information can be found in our home supporters' guide and visiting supporters' guide or you can contact the team

Arrive early to avoid delays and enjoy great entertainment

Turnstiles for all general admission areas of the stadium open at 1:30pm. Premium Hospitality guests are welcome from 12pm.

All ticket holders are advised to arrive early at the stadium to accommodate enhanced security checks.

Dependant on their block, ticket holders in the Main Stand can access the Wright & Bright and Glaziers bars and Stanley Stephenson Lounge from 12:30. Upper Holmesdale ticket holders can access the Red & Blue Bar from 12:30 as well.

With additions and renovations made this season, Selhurst Park offers the perfect, improved pre-match experience. We've added draught beer to all stands with 25 new San Miguel taps, three new bars and our Early Bird deal offers a cheeseburger or hot dog plus a beer for £7 until 2:15pm.

Stadium opening times

12pm: The Fanzone opens

12:30pm: Stanley Stephenson, Red & Blue, Wright & Bright and Glaziers open

1pm: The visiting fans’ concourse opens

1:30pm: All concourses open

1:30pm: The Family Lounge opens

2:15pm: Early Bird offer ends

3pm: Kick-off

5pm: All concourses close

6:15pm: All lounges close

Ticket information

There are no tickets remaining for this match - tickets for the next home fixture can be bought by clicking here, by calling 08712 000 071 or in person at the Box Office (open 9am). Supporters are reminded not to buy from touts.

If you’ve lost your ticket and require a re-print, please visit the Box Office window by Entrance 9.

Visiting supporter (away fans) ticket collections must be picked up from the Box Office window by Gate E4 (corner of Holmesdale Road and Park Road) from 11am. Home fans can collect from the office by gate E9.

The Fanzone

The Selhurst Park Fanzone is the place to get you in the matchday mood. And with a variety of food, beverages and entertainment available, it is the ultimate destination to begin your pre-match routine.

The Fanzone is directly outside the Main Stand and caters for 500 supporters with a family friendly and fun atmosphere. It opens from 12pm and is available to Palace and Liverpool ticket holders on a first come, first served basis.

Our resident DJ Jay Knox will be playing the latest tunes throughout pre-match, club mascots Pete and Alice will be there to meet supporters, and, as usual, there will be performances from The Crystals.

Travel

Fans are strongly encouraged to use public transport.

The three nearest train stations to the stadium are Selhurst, Thornton Heath and Norwood Junction.

Travelling from central London?

London Victoria – Southern trains go directly to Selhurst station, followed by a short walk (40 minutes approx total journey time)

London Bridge – Southern trains go directly to Norwood Junction station, followed by a short walk (30 mins approx total journey time)

London Waterloo – Take any South Western train to Clapham Junction, then a Southern train to Selhurst station, followed by a short walk (45 mins approx total journey time)

London Kings Cross – Take the Northern Line to London Bridge, then a Southern train to Norwood Junction station, followed by a short walk (50 mins approx total journey time)

London Euston – Take the Northern Line to London Bridge, then a Southern train to Norwood Junction station, followed by a short walk (50 mins approx total journey time)

London Paddington – Take the Circle Line to London Victoria, then a Southern train to Selhurst station, followed by a short walk (60 mins approx total journey time)

Please check the latest travel news, planned engineering works on local trains, and local roadworks/closures before departing for the match.

PLEASE NOTE: Norwood Junction will be closed pre- and post-kick-off. Additional information can be found here.

Parking

There is no public parking at the stadium. There are disabled badge holder parking bays in the Sainsbury’s car park, available on a first come, first served basis.

The Directors' Car Park is permit holders only and will be closing at 2pm. Its entrance can be found via Holmesdale Road.

Drivers may find suitable parking spaces by visiting driveway rental sites - JustPark, Your Parking Space or Primal Parking - at their own risk.

Food & drink

Selhurst Park’s food and drink concourses are cashless – so bring your payment card. Apple Pay and Google Pay are accepted.

Get into the stadium early (from 1:30pm) to take advantage of the Early Bird offer of a cheeseburger or hot dog plus a beer for £7 (not available in the away concourses). This offer ends at 2:15pm.

The full menu can be viewed here and will be available on all public concourses.

The guest ale for this match is Boulder APA from the London Beer Factory and this will be served in the Tap Room near Block B of the Lower Holmesdale.

Club Shop & Box Office

The main Club Shop and Box Office will be open from 9am until kick-off and then for an hour after full-time.

The Club Store in the Fanzone is open from 12pm until kick-off, and also opens for an hour after the match.

You can purchase a matchday programme from vendors inside and around the stadium for just £3.50. Vendors take cash but will now also take card. Make sure to grab your copy, which this week includes an exclusive interview with Andros Townsend.

Safety

Small bags are permitted into the stadium but will be searched. Large bags must be left at the Information Point by Entrance 9 (near the Fanzone), but must be collected 30 minutes after full-time.

No pyrotechnics are permitted inside Selhurst Park. Small umbrellas are permitted but larger ones are not.

Report anti-social behaviour

To report any anti-social behaviour at Selhurst Park, fans should text 07507 477 669 (+44 7507 477 669) with as much relevant information as possible. Or speak to your nearest steward.

Enjoy the Game.