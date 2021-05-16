Before arriving

You must complete a Health Questionnaire before arriving at the stadium. if you haven’t been sent one please email boxoffice@cpfc.co.uk

Ensure you have printed your tickets in advance, or downloaded your contactless ticket as early as possible

If travelling by public transport, please follow all laws and guidance in place regarding social distancing and wearing a mask

Please be aware there services running to and from Selhurst are slower than usual - you can plan your train journey here

Arrival

Supporters will have staggered arrival times, shown on your matchday ticket. Please ensure you adhere to this time.

Wear a facemask and socially distance if travelling by public transport

The Fanzone will be open, but no alcohol will be available outside or in the concourses

Matchday programmes will be on sale from vendors outside Selhurst Park. Please use contactless payment when making a purchase. Programmes cost £3.50

Tickets

If using contactless NFC ticketing, please ensure you have downloaded it as early as possible. You can find out more about NFC ticketing here

If you chose an eTicket, please make sure you have printed it in advance

In-stadium

Supporters must socially distance with anyone not in their group of six or household of two. Space is left between every seat to accommodate this

Please wear a face covering at all times

Please keep left and follow the one-way system

Please respect social distancing throughout the stadium

Please use hand sanitiser throughout

There is no alcohol available throughout the stadium

All supporters must have read and agreed to our code of conduct in advance. If you need to read it again, please click here.

Players and staff will perform a lap of honour shortly after full-time. Supporters who wish to watch are asked to respect the above rules while waiting and stay in their seats when the lap takes place.

